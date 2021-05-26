Cancel
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge, Mass., rejects BDS resolution after contentious council meeting

By Sean Savage
jns.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 26, 2021 / JNS) The city council of Cambridge, Mass., rejected a resolution supporting the BDS movement. The resolution, Policy Order #109, was voted down after nearly seven-and-a-half hours of public testimony by more than 300 people late Tuesday. The proposed resolution sought to direct the city manager to...

www.jns.org
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Boston, MA
