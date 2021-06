There is highway work and sidewalk construction work going on in the Texarkana area that may slow you down getting to school or work in the mornings. Road work continues on Interstate 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, of course, weather permitting. The roadway will still have those awful concrete barriers. The work is going on 30 eastbound towards Litte Rock or westbound to Dallas from Kings Highway in Nash all the way to the Jefferson Road exit in Texarkana, Arkansas. Please make sure to yield to those folks using the very short on-ramps that you will need to deal with if you are getting on or off the interstate.