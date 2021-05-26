Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Things You Didn't Know About Olivia Rodrigo

By Mariel Loveland
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On her 18th birthday, Olivia Rodrigo achieved a milestone of success seen by few performers before her. The star had become such an overwhelming presence in the TikTok generation zeitgeist that she inspired a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," eventually appearing as a musical guest in a later episode. For those reluctantly labeled geriatric millennials, it may have raised the question: who the heck is Olivia Rodrigo? For Zoomers, the star's moment was hardly a surprise.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Eminem
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sky Ferreira
Person
Jenny Lewis
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Fashion Industry#Dream Pop#Disney Channel#The White Stripes#High School Musical#Tiktok#Billboard#Netflix#Irl#Disney Olivia Rodrigo#Impressive Olivia Rodrigo#Rodrigo Fangirls#Opposite Jake Paul#Pop Star#Singles#Temecula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
BBC
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicsunnysidesun.com

Olivia Rodrigo wants to duet with Taylor Swift on a Speak Now song

Olivia Rodrigo would love to feature on Taylor Swift's re-recording of 'Speak Now'. The 'Driver's License' hitmaker has revealed the US megastar's 2010 record is her "favorite" of her back catalog. And after the likes of Keith Urban and Maren Morris featured on previously unreleased tracks from Taylor's vault for...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Olivia Rodrigo's sweet letter from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a "sweet and personal" letter when she found fame. Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a "sweet and personal" letter. The 'drivers licence' singer was sent a handwritten note from the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker after she skyrocketed to fame and whilst she doesn't want to "divulge too much" about what was said, Olivia did reveal Taylor told her that "you make your own luck in the world".
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Confession: I Can't Get Enough of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer. Hi, I'm a millennial and I'm unabashedly obsessed with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. So, I part my hair to the side, I didn't get my driver's license last week—more, like, 16 years ago, which LOL what is time anyway?—and I, like Hilary Duff, am thinking I'm most definitely "cheugy." (I like rosé, sue me!) But that has not stopped me from being 100 percent totally invested in the happiness and success of Olivia Rodrigo.
Celebritieslavozdeanza.com

Olivia Rodrigo makes history with new album “Sour”

After Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “Driver’s License” broke chart records, many expected the 18-year-old to be a one-hit wonder — her debut album “Sour” proved skeptics wrong. Rodrigo created an emotional rollercoaster of an album that is perfect for anyone who is going through a breakup or loves to cry...
MusicMusic Week

Olivia Rodrigo on track to retain albums No.1 spot

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo is on course to become the first artist to spend a second week at the albums summit. Sour is currently outselling its nearest challenger Life's A Beach by 21,128 sales to 13,212, with Hi by Texas at No.3 on sales of 9,552.
Musicpromomarketing.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sent a Fully-Branded 'Sour' Promo Kit to Famous Friends

Olivia Rodrigo rose to pop music stardom with songs like “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu,” which simultaneously broke our hearts and got our toes tapping. To promote the release of her full-length album “Sour,” Rodrigo sent some famous friends branded gift boxes with some very on-the-nose products connected to her songs.
Music101 WIXX

Olivia Rodrigo sends every ‘SOUR’ song into the top 30

Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album, SOUR, seem to be setting new records every hour. Her latest accomplishment? Having every single song on her album enter the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. As Billboard reports, after SOUR debuted at number one, and three of its songs made the...
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Olivia Rodrigo’s Rapid Rise to Stardom and the Success of ‘Sour’

Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard are getting back together for a special one-off episode on Olivia Rodrigo. They track Olivia’s rise through Instagram and her explosion onto the music scene with “Driver’s License,” their expectations going into Sour based on the four singles she released, how Olivia was inspired by Taylor Swift, and some of their favorite songs and lyrics on the album.
Musicedinazephyrus.com

A “SOUR” treat: Olivia Rodrigo’s new album sets world records

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” has set global Spotify records for having the biggest opening week for an album written by a female artist. Released on May 21, the jaw dropping and capturing album tells various intricate stories through Rodrigo’s eloquent songwriting capabilities. The first song to be heard by...
MusicMidland Reporter-Telegram

Being on Disney used to hold teen stars back, but Olivia Rodrigo is changing the narrative

The widespread popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," can in some ways be explained by the resonance of its third single, "Good 4 U." The pop-punk breakup song dropped in mid-May - four months after the ubiquitous hit "Drivers License" broke multiple industry records, and a handful of weeks after, its catchy follow-up, "Deja Vu," helped sustain the anticipation.
TV & VideosHelloGiggles

Just a Friendly Reminder That Olivia Rodrigo Was in an Episode of 'New Girl'

Before there was Nini on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there was Terrinea on New Girl. In case you've forgotten or just plumb didn't know, Olivia Rodrigo appeared in an episode of the Zooey Deschanel-led show back in 2017 as a student. Thanks to Netflix UK & Ireland, you can now watch a condensed version of the episode with just her scenes.
Celebritiesmdcthereporter.com

Sour Crowns Olivia Rodrigo As The Queen Of Teenage Heartache

Early this year, Olivia Rodrigo was in the celebrity minor leagues as the star of the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. On Jan. 12, she smashed streaming records and was all over TikTok with her debut single, Drivers License. The song immediately rose to no. 1...
MusicBillboard

License to Thrive: Olivia Rodrigo Zooms Ahead After 2021’s Biggest Breakout Hit

The 18-year-old’s “drivers license” instantly made her a pop-music sensation. With her surprising debut album, 'Sour,' she’s determined to prove her staying power — and join the next generation of bona fide singer-songwriters. 5/13/2021. There are only a few boxes left to unpack in Olivia Rodrigo’s new home in Los...