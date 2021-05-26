Things You Didn't Know About Olivia Rodrigo
On her 18th birthday, Olivia Rodrigo achieved a milestone of success seen by few performers before her. The star had become such an overwhelming presence in the TikTok generation zeitgeist that she inspired a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," eventually appearing as a musical guest in a later episode. For those reluctantly labeled geriatric millennials, it may have raised the question: who the heck is Olivia Rodrigo? For Zoomers, the star's moment was hardly a surprise.www.nickiswift.com