Capcom Reveals Trailers for Monster Hunter Rise Game's 3.0 Update, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Game

By May 26, 12:00
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPCOM unveiled two trailers during its Monster Hunter Digital Event livestream on Wednesday for the 3.0 update of its Monster Hunter Rise game and its upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game. The Monster Hunter Rise trailer reveals that the game's 2.0 update will launch on Wednesday (Thursday in Japan), and it previews new monsters and a new story ending.

www.animenewsnetwork.com
