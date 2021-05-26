Capcom Reveals Trailers for Monster Hunter Rise Game's 3.0 Update, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Game

While Monster Hunter Rise mostly features boss monsters from previous entries in the series, its selection of new monsters is nothing to sneeze at. Rise’s new beasts were created with a single vision in mind, as all of them are based on Japanese folklore, with particular inspiration taken from supernatural phenomena known as yokai. This makes each new monster feel rich in cultural background and thematic cohesion, and the visual and conceptual designs they sport are incredibly imaginative as a result. Of course, the monsters are no slouch in terms of battle design either, with nearly all of them testing players’ combat abilities in engaging and surprising ways. While all of the new monsters are worthy inclusions in their own right, this list will rank them all to decide which of these designs truly stands above the rest.