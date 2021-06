Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I just finished my time at Holy Cross getting my undergraduate in Psychology with a minor in Peace and Conflict Studies. I will be transferring to New Haven to play this upcoming fall with two years of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic. I will be there studying for my Masters in Business Administration. Academics are very important to me. I’ve been on the Patriot League All-Academic team every year as well as regularly being on the Dean’s List. I volunteered some of my time with some of my teammates to Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Before the pandemic, I would go once a week to help out. I’ve also done intramural sports such as basketball and dodgeball.