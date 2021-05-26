Border Patrol Agents Follow Shoe Prints Along Rio Grande, Find 169 Pounds Of Marijuana In Field
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized 176 pounds of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts this week. On May 24, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the river discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The prints led agents to a muddy sorghum field where agents discovered four bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed more than 169 pounds and is worth more than $135K.smu.bubblelife.com