Coming off of a throwback weekend, NASCAR returns to the present and to the Dover International Speedway for the Drydene 400. This one mile track is referred to as, “The Monster Mile,” due to its high banking and limited racing area. Richard Petty was the first to conquer this monster back in 1969. His ’69 Ford led 150 laps on his way to the checkered flag. On Sunday, 37 drivers will try and do the same.