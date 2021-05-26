TOTAL Transformation | 05/26/21

For years we have been told that eating small meals throughout the day is the key to healthy weight loss. The opposite may actually be true, studies now tell us. Eating two large meals a day is better than six small ones, to burn more calories, keep blood sugar low and lose weight quickly. Even if you eat the exact same amount of calories in the two meals versus the frequent smaller ones, you will lose more weight and lower your blood sugar with the less frequent eating habit, the research says. The key appears to be allowing time between meals and eating according to your body's biological clock, not the times designated by others.