Bennington, NH

Bennington residents ask for answers, communication from Select Board

ledgertranscript.com
 8 days ago

After weeks without an explanation of the town’s recent staffing changes, a group of Bennington residents managed to break the ice with town officials during a Select Board meeting Tuesday night. However, Select Board members were unable to answer repeated questions about what was meant by the town’s “new direction,” which Select Board Chair Jim Cleary previously offered as the explanation for the Board’s decisions regarding recent staffing changes.

www.ledgertranscript.com
City
Bennington, NH
