Atlanta United’s Lennon, Lopez forming good understanding

By Doug Roberson
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

His partners ahead of him keep changing, but Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon continues to lead the team in key passes this MLS season. Not only is Lennon first on the team but he is tied for sixth in the league with 15 key passes. The team will host Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

