Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara on Its Way to Natural Gas Ban for New Construction

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Santa Barbara is on its way toward a prohibition of natural gas, but only in new construction. The ordinance that passed today in committee also provides exceptions for restaurants, among others. The new rule would move the city toward its goal of zero carbon emissions by 2035,...

www.independent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mahoney
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Renewable Energy#Renewable Natural Gas#Hydrogen Gas#The Ordinance Committee#The City Council#Californians#Balanced Energy Solutions#Indy#Construction#Carbon Neutral Gas#Electricity#Southern California#Landfill Sources#Carbon Emissions#Wastewater#Legislation#Incentives#Pipes#Dairy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Goleta, CASanta Barbara Independent

City of Goleta Releases New Video on LED Street Lighting Project

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2021 – LED lights will be coming to Goleta streets in late summer/early fall. The City will be replacing more than 1,300 High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) streetlight fixtures throughout Goleta with new energy efficient LED streetlights. Watch our new video explaining this project featuring Public Works staff. The video is available in English (https://youtu.be/6zgKww9XIiQ) and Spanish (https://youtu.be/j9-r-2zLi9Q). The new lights will save the City money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and are better for the environment. The project is expected to save Goleta over 345,000 kilowatt hours and approximately $115,000 in energy costs in the first year after the project is implemented.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara, CAKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep, a seafloor debris cleanup program, is the team hoping to change that. They held their 13th annual cleanup event on Sunday.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
wineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Brush Fire on Castillo Onramp

Brush fire off Highway 101 southbound at Castillo Street Off-Ramp. FULL SANTA BARBARA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONSE... SBPD RESPONDING, PREVENTION 75 ALSO RESPONDING.. Possible homeless camp... Roger May 17, 2021 11:24 AM. Guess it was a small one..Roger out. Roger May 17, 2021 11:30 AM. Most units in service Prevention...