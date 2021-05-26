Cancel
Lodi, CA

City council discusses charging entrance fee at future Fourth of July celebrations at Lodi Lake

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 12 days ago

The City of Lodi may begin charging guests from out of town admission to its Fourth of July show this year, if there is enough staff to take on additional work.

The idea to begin charging attendees was suggested by Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne during Tuesday’s shirtsleeve session.

Kuehne said the annual Lodi Lake event draws a lot of guests, not only from Lodi, but from outside the city as well, adding it creates wear and tear on the park.

He said charging all guests could be a huge revenue stream for the city.

“I think it’s time we start charging at the gate for the Fourth of July and maybe limiting how many people actually go in,” he said. “It’s a huge event, it’s a large profit generator, low cost. None of the other parks in our county (do) you get in free. I pay at every one. And Lodi Lake is certainly one of the best parks in our area, and we don’t charge for it. I think it’s ridiculous that we don’t.”

City manager Steve Schwabauer said there is a $4 self-policing payment system at the lake’s front gate where motorists must pay to park. However, he said many of the Fourth of July event attendees are parking outside of the lake and entering on foot.

The city has traditionally never charged a fee to guests — motorists or pedestrians — for entry into the July 4 event.

Schawabauer said the city’s plan was to have fireworks with no charge at the gate, and the event would be much like it has been in years past.

“We’ve only known that we were going to be able to do this since Gov. Newsom’s announcement a week and a half ago,” he said. “Our staff is going to be under the gun a lot just to deliver a good program. I think most of you know the Kiwanis Club will not be doing their pancake breakfast, so there’s just going to be a lot of work from staff in order to get a good project up and running and going.”

Schwabauer said staff will bring a proposal to charge for the event if the council wanted to revisit the suggestion.

“I think we should keep it free, especially this year,” Councilman Mikey Hothi said. “We’re spending so much of our resources to pay down COVID-related debts and try to provide relief for people. I think a lot of people are disappointed we didn’t do the fireworks last year, and I know all of them were canceled throughout the region and throughout the state. I don’t know if this is the year to (charge people).”

Councilman Shak Khan agreed.

“People are already exhausted from this COVID, and they’re looking forward to these fireworks at Lodi Lake,” he said. “I also think we should, just this year, (keep it) free, because a lot of people have been through a lot. This COVID was an awful thing for our community and country, and all around the world, so I think the fireworks should be free.”

After hearing thoughts form other council members, Kuehne suggested a compromise of only charging visitors from out of town. Lodians he said, would only have to show a proof of residency to enter the event.

Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys said staff may not have time to develop a system that would ensure only out of towners would be charged.

He said that in a non-COVID year, staff usually begins planning the July 4 show in January. And with the governor’s announcement coming within the last two weeks, Keys said staff only has time to organize an event similar to those done before.

“Fortunately, because it’s been done before, (staff) have all the steps, but they are trying to condense six months of work into about two and a half to get this done,” he said. “They can do it, because they will, but the complexity of a controlled gate for foot traffic is just one additional layer we can try to work out the kinks on, but it is going to put a burden on staff to try and execute this year.”

Keys said there won’t be a problem to develop a way to charge guests in 2022. He and Schawabauer said staff will look into charging non-residents this year.

If that’s not feasible, Schawabauer said staff will begin charging all guests next year.

