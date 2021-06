I found myself walking on the Ocean City Boardwalk Monday evening and I couldn't help but think of where we were this time last year. In May, 2020, I wrote an article describing what the "new normal" was like on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Now remember, last spring, you couldn't even walk on a boardwalk in many towns -- Ocean City included. Last May, people were emerging from their homes and venturing out and I made the observation, "unlike the thousands of other times that I've been on the boardwalk, this time was different."