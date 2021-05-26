Cancel
Blummenfelt and Brownlee return to Arzachena in pursuit of gold

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA start list of 61 men is set to hit the line in Arzachena as the third race of the Olympic Qualification Period gets underway in Sardinia on Saturday. The hot and hilly course made its debut in memorable fashion last year with Vincent Luis, Kristian Blummenfelt and Alistair Brownlee forming a potent podium, and there will no doubt be more fireworks this weekend as the athletes continue to plot their paths to Tokyo 2020.

