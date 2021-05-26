Blummenfelt and Brownlee return to Arzachena in pursuit of gold

Tokyo would be the Brownlee brothers’ last Olympic Games, they suspect, and after a decade of sibling rivalry at the top of the sport the dynamic has finally shifted a little. There’s a brief pause when asked who has the upper hand right now, as if waiting for the other to answer, before Jonny’s grin finally breaks into laughter. “I’d like to think me, I hope so.”Alistair had always been the senior athlete in age and in competition, winning double Olympic gold and even memorably once giving up victory to haul his younger brother over the finish line when Jonny...