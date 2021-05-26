newsbreak-logo
Hollywood's Ford Theater Season to Include Shows by Father John Misty With the LA Phil, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after the L.A. Philharmonic Association announced the schedule for the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, the org has done the same for the Bowl’s more modest cousin across the canyon, the Ford (formerly known as the John Anson Ford Theater). The 1,200-seat amphitheater will boast shows by, among others, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Cécile McLorin Salvant and, for a pair of free concerts for randomly selected registrants, Father John Misty performing with the power of the LA Phil behind him.

