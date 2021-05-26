Hollywood's Ford Theater Season to Include Shows by Father John Misty With the LA Phil, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney

Father John Misty will return to the stage for the first time since 2019 for a free, two-night stand with the LA Phil on Wednesday, September 22nd and Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. The shows will take place at the intimate 1,050 capacity outdoor amphitheater, The Ford in Los Angeles. Those who wish to attend this special event can enter via FJM’s website, www.fatherjohnmisty.com, where, if selected, will be sent an email to claim up to two tickets for the available date. Eligible ticket registrants will be selected at random and notified via email between September 14 and September 17 to claim tickets.