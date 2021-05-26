Cancel
Man facing multiple charges after Mississippi police chase ends with wreck in Memphis, sheriff says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago
MID-SOUTH — A man is facing multiple charges after a police chase that began in Mississippi ended with a wreck in Memphis.

Tunica Sheriff’s deputies said they attempted to stop a gold 2006 Kia Spectrum Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said the driver of the car, Anthony Nicholas Bianchi, 27, of Senatobia, refused to stop for the officer’s blue lights.

The officer chased Bianchi into Walls, Mississippi, where the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the car.

Bianchi continued driving and crossed into Tennessee, the sheriff’s department said.

The car wrecked on Raines Road in Memphis and Memphis Police arrived.

Bianchi is facing numerous charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact TCSO at 662-363-1411.

