Why would you get a legal separation instead of a divorce?. People choose legal separation instead of divorce because of religious beliefs, financial protection, the need for one spouse to keep the health insurance benefits that would be lost with a divorce (much less common now with the new healthcare restrictions that have been implemented), or a simple aversion to divorcing despite the desire to live separate from one another. A legal separation also allows you and your spouse to continue filing taxes jointly, which can lead to some additional tax benefits.