Bruce Prichard believes the decision to try and make Diesel relatable after he became WWF Champion killed the character. Kevin Nash (Diesel) won the Championship from Bob Backlund on November 26, 1994, in an 8-second match at Madison Square Garden. Speaking on the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast (via AdFreeShows), Prichard still laments the fact that they tried to turn the big-man babyface. As soon as they did that, he ceased to be the wrestler that everyone fell in love with.