No new COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases in region Wednesday

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Free Press and MPR News

MANKATO — Area counties combined for 16 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the fifth straight day with fewer than 20 cases in the south-central region.

The last time the region had a five-day stretch with so few cases was in mid-June 2020, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

South-central Minnesota also had no new COVID-19 deaths, after having one confirmed in Le Sueur County on Tuesday.

Minnesota had 12 more COVID-19 deaths, however, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 7,393.

The 16 new cases in the south-central region included five in Blue Earth County. Brown and Martin counties each accounted for three.

Waseca, Watonwan and Faribault counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 5

• Brown County — 3

• Martin County — 3

• Le Sueur County — 2

• Sibley County — 2

• Nicollet County — 1

After a roller coaster few months statewide, the seven-day vaccination trend appears to be stabilizing at just under 40,000 shots a day after weeks of free-fall.

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccinations as of Wednesday’s update. More than 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose.

That works out to about 57.2% of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 63.7% with at least one shot, including 89% of those 65 and older.

In south-central Minnesota, 97,824 residents 16 and older have completed their vaccinations and 106,642 residents 16 and older have at least one dose.

The numbers equal about 52.2% of the 16-and-older population being completely vaccinated. About 56.9% of the population has at least one dose.

Minnesota is also seeing notable growth in the number of children ages 12-15 getting vaccinated in the two weeks since federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.

In south-central Minnesota, 1,591 residents ages 12-15 have at least first doses, according to health department data.