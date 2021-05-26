Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Le Sueur County, MN

No new COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases in region Wednesday

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xnKO_0aCCdjcN00
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Free Press and MPR News

MANKATO — Area counties combined for 16 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the fifth straight day with fewer than 20 cases in the south-central region.

The last time the region had a five-day stretch with so few cases was in mid-June 2020, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

South-central Minnesota also had no new COVID-19 deaths, after having one confirmed in Le Sueur County on Tuesday.

Minnesota had 12 more COVID-19 deaths, however, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 7,393.

The 16 new cases in the south-central region included five in Blue Earth County. Brown and Martin counties each accounted for three.

Waseca, Watonwan and Faribault counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 5

• Brown County — 3

• Martin County — 3

• Le Sueur County — 2

• Sibley County — 2

• Nicollet County — 1

After a roller coaster few months statewide, the seven-day vaccination trend appears to be stabilizing at just under 40,000 shots a day after weeks of free-fall.

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans 16 and older have completed their vaccinations as of Wednesday’s update. More than 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose.

That works out to about 57.2% of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 63.7% with at least one shot, including 89% of those 65 and older.

In south-central Minnesota, 97,824 residents 16 and older have completed their vaccinations and 106,642 residents 16 and older have at least one dose.

The numbers equal about 52.2% of the 16-and-older population being completely vaccinated. About 56.9% of the population has at least one dose.

Minnesota is also seeing notable growth in the number of children ages 12-15 getting vaccinated in the two weeks since federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.

In south-central Minnesota, 1,591 residents ages 12-15 have at least first doses, according to health department data.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
301
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Mankato, MN
Health
Le Sueur County, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Blue Earth County, MN
Le Sueur County, MN
Health
Mankato, MN
Government
Le Sueur County, MN
Coronavirus
County
Le Sueur County, MN
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Blue Earth County, MN
Health
Mankato, MN
Coronavirus
Blue Earth County, MN
Government
Blue Earth County, MN
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Central Region#Population Health#Health Authorities#State Department#Mpr News Mankato#Deaths#Area Counties#Federal Authorities#South Central Minnesota#Health Department Data#Sibley County#Brown County#Nicollet County#Martin County#Children Ages#Free Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Free Press

Scooter rentals coming to MSU, possibly citywide

MANKATO — Rentable electric scooters will be zipping around the Minnesota State University campus and nearby neighborhoods later this summer, according to Mankato city officials. The City Council wants to explore the possibility of expanding scooter-sharing services to other parts of Mankato as well. “I’m sure it will be on...
Sibley County, MNthelandonline.com

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota reports 589 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths Monday

(FOX 9) - Nearly 62% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 53% are fully vaccinated, the latest date from the state health department shows. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that as of Monday, an estimated 4.9 million...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Le Sueur County, MNthelandonline.com

COVID-19 deaths reported in Le Sueur, Martin counties

MANKATO — Two more south-central Minnesota residents died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest fatalities linked to the illness occurred in a Le Sueur County resident between 75-79 years old and a Martin County resident between 85-89 years old. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...