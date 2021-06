The Miami Dolphins are welcoming in a number of rookies to minicamp this weekend, but the vast majority of fans are keeping their eyes peeled for two names in particular and any highlights the team is willing to disclose on social media: wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and EDGE defender Jaelan Phillips. The spotlight that comes with being top-20 overall selections is hard to ignore — and both Jaylen and Jaelan are going to have to rise to high level expectations to be what the Dolphins and their fans are hoping for in 2021.