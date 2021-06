BRIMLEY — The Pickford boys and Rudyard girls won meet titles at the Brimley Invitational, held at the Dick Amble Field track Thursday. For the Pickford boys, it was a third straight meet within less than a week. The Panthers led the way in the nine-school boys meet with 166 points. Newberry was second with 76 and Rudyard took third with 51. They were followed by Brimley, 48; Cedarville, 44; Engadine, 27; Paradise, 24; DeTour, 22; and Ojibwe Charter, 13.