Frintova wears the one and more Olympic points on the line in Arzachena

It may only be June, but the Bassmaster Elite Series season is reaching the final stretch. I’m sitting in the lead of the Bassmaster Angler of the Year race with two regular season events left to go, and the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk is coming up. I’d be lying if I said that I don’t feel a good amount of pressure. The AOY lives in my head rent-free all day, every day, but it doesn’t mean anything unless you’re still in the lead when the season ends. When it comes to winning AOY or a Classic title, close doesn’t count.