Frintova wears the one and more Olympic points on the line in Arzachena
Back in October 2020, as Arzachena made its first appearance on the World Triathlon circuit, Flora Duffy delivered one of those jaw-dropping displays of grit and power that you just have to step back and admire. The Bermudian led out of the water and raced solo to the tape, but only three of last year's top ten return this weekend; home favourite Verena Steinhauser, Germany's Lisa Tertsch and Denmark's Alberte Kjaer Pedersen.