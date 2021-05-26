Cancel
Frintova wears the one and more Olympic points on the line in Arzachena

triathlon.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in October 2020, as Arzachena made its first appearance on the World Triathlon circuit, Flora Duffy delivered one of those jaw-dropping displays of grit and power that you just have to step back and admire. The Bermudian led out of the water and raced solo to the tape, but only three of last year’s top ten return this weekend; home favourite Verena Steinhauser, Germany’s Lisa Tertsch and Denmark’s Alberte Kjaer Pedersen.

www.triathlon.org
Sportstriathlon.org

Gomez-Islinger shows perfect timing to win first gold in Arzachena

A sun-baked World Triathlon Cup Arzachena saw 57 elite women line up for one of the toughest sprint-distance courses ever seen on the circuit, and it was to be Marlene Gomez-Islinger’s day as the German timed her final-lap push perfectly to earn a career-first World Triathlon Cup gold. Switzerland’s Julie...
Sportstriathlon.org

Brownlee pulls out a performance for the ages to win in Arzachena

There was a familiar swagger about Jonathan Brownlee’s finish-line bellow as he came through a hotly contested World Triathlon Cup Arzachena to show once more what he is capable of just two months away from Tokyo. Quick in the water, flying up the first bike climb and hanging tough on...
FIFAchatsports.com

Putting Women on More Equal Footing at the Olympics

Olympic Games, Union Cycliste Internationale, France, International Olympic Committee, Billie Jean King, Switzerland, 2016 Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup. Nikita Ducarroz of France, an elite BMX rider, once spun and whipped her bike through audacious freestyle moves in almost total isolation at international competitions. “Four years ago, there might be...
SportsMining Journal

Tokyo Olympics looking more and more that it will be fan-free

TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee hinted Friday that even local fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months. Fans from abroad were ruled out months ago as being too risky during a pandemic. The prospect of empty venues...
Sportsbritishtriathlon.org

Jonny Brownlee takes gold at Arzachena and more elite action from the weekend

Jonny Brownlee took top spot in Italy as many British athletes prepare to race on home soil at the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Leeds this coming weekend. A competitive field was bested by Jonny Brownlee after a commanding display at Arzachena. The British Olympian surged to victory ahead of Adrien Briffod (SUI) in 2nd and Mario Mola (ESP) in 3rd. Recording the fastest run on the day (00:14:49), Brownlee crossed the finish line in 00:54:48, four seconds ahead of his competition.
Sportsbeavertonresourceguide.com

Tokyo Olympics: at the starting line… on your mark, get set… go?

Twelve months ago, the pandemic forced the IOC to leapfrog the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Spectators and athletes had no choice but to spend the summer watching world events unfold and wondering what could have been. Now, with the games planned to start later this month, the heated debate about the feasibility of lighting the Olympic flame continues to smolder.
Worldinsidethegames.biz

Britain's formal wear for Tokyo 2020 Olympic team launched

The British Olympic Association has unveiled its team's formal wear for the re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo, partnering with uniform company Simon Jersey. Olympians cyclist Elinor Barker, rugby union player Dan Bibby and taekwondo athlete Mahama Cho modelled as part of the launch at the company's Manchester headquarters - revealing the uniform the team will wear for formal engagements.
Sportsolympics.com

Here’s what Indian sportspersons will wear at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday, launched the official kits for the Indian contingent that will participate at the Tokyo Olympics next month. “The official styling partner – Raymond will deliver the ceremonial kits and the official sports apparel partner - Li-Ning will supply the sports attire, including the travel and playing kits for the athletes heading to Tokyo,” the IOA said in a statement.
Sportsbassmaster.com

Three more derbies and a lot on the line

It may only be June, but the Bassmaster Elite Series season is reaching the final stretch. I’m sitting in the lead of the Bassmaster Angler of the Year race with two regular season events left to go, and the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk is coming up. I’d be lying if I said that I don’t feel a good amount of pressure. The AOY lives in my head rent-free all day, every day, but it doesn’t mean anything unless you’re still in the lead when the season ends. When it comes to winning AOY or a Classic title, close doesn’t count.
Sportsussailing.org

Team Roble / Shea Competes Against 14 Upcoming Olympic Games Teams

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL (June 9, 2021) – Stephanie Roble (East Troy, Wis.) and Maggie Shea (Wilmette, Ill.) are in Cascais, Portugal for Act II of the 49er & 49erFX Championship, taking place June 7 through June 12. As Team USA representatives in the 49erFX class for this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, the Cascais Championship is their last formal regatta opportunity before the Games. With 14 of the 21 boats heading to Tokyo this summer for their respective countries, this regatta is an especially important exercise.
Sportsolympics.com

Last weekend for triathletes to earn Olympic qualification ranking points

Olympic qualification points, team selections and podium places will all be on the line at various triathlon races over the weekend, including the World Triathlon Cup in Huatulco, Mexico. The Africa and Oceania Triathlon Championships will also take place over the weekend, which will provide further intrigue in the race...
FIFAinsidethegames.biz

Last Tokyo 2020 karate places on the line at final Olympic qualifier

Athletes are set to battle it out for the last available places in the karate tournament at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the final qualifier in Paris this week. Twenty-four karateka - the top three in each category - will earn a place in the historic first Olympic karate competition at the event, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (June 13).
CyclingESPN

Deep US cycling team headed to Tokyo with golden ambitions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  The cycling team that the U.S. is taking to the Tokyo Olympics is a little different from the one it would have taken 12 months ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the Summer Games by an entire year. In many ways, it's...
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

USA Cycling names road, mountain bike, and track Olympic teams for Tokyo

Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty have been named to the USA’s Olympic team. The two will compete in both the road race and the time trial in Tokyo. Craddock, who races for EF Education First-Nippo on the road, has been aggressively chasing a big victory for the last couple of years. Recently, he went for multiple long-range attacks at the Critérium du Dauphiné but was unable to pull off a stage win. Craddock’s active style will come in handy on the challenging road course where it will be every man for themselves.
Worldayradvertiser.com

Steph Twell reassured about the safety of Team GB athletes in Tokyo

Steph Twell believes Team GB have already proved they can guarantee athletes’ safety against coronavirus in Tokyo. The 31-year-old is preparing to run the marathon at the Olympics, which start in Japan next month. Twell has already collected her kit and, ahead of her third Olympics, believes the protocols in...
Worldjeffcable.com

Even more questions about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo

We are now only 50 days away from Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the uncertainty continues. Just like many of you, I am reading numerous news reports saying that the Olympics will be cancelled, but at the same time I am now getting multiple emails per day from Tokyo confirming that everything is a go.
Sportsolympics.com

Manu Bhaker: I am not the biggest medal hope for India at Tokyo 2020

Manu Bhaker has been in scintillating form in 2021. In the New Delhi World Cup, she won a silver in her pet event of 10m air pistol and also bagged a gold in the mixed team event. She has carried on her rich vein of form to the European Championship in Croatia and shot 291 in the MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) section.
Worldeastlothiancourier.com

European champion Maria Lyle turns sights on Paralympic Games

DOUBLE European champion Maria Lyle has set her sights on the Paralympics. The Dunbar athlete took gold in both the T35 100m and 200m events at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Poland over the last week. Now, attention turns to the delayed Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which are...
SportsBBC

Dina Asher-Smith wins again in 200m Diamond League in Florence

Dina Asher-Smith won the 200m in a season's-best time of 22.06 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Florence. Asher-Smith, the 200m world champion, powered to a commanding victory - her time 0.03secs outside the fastest this year, run by Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The Briton, 25, has already won twice in...
Cyclingcyclingpub.com

Remco Evenepoel takes GC lead in Belgium Tour, Robbe Ghys wins stage 1

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) has taken the overall lead after the first stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Belgian rider, who had to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia, returned to racing in the competition of his country and two years after he won it. Deceuninck-Quick-Step with riders like Mark Cavendish and Yves Lampaert set a high pace in the pack during the first stage and when the time was right, the young rider launched his attack and made a selection.