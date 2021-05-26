2021 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, odds: Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa among best bets at Colonial

If last week taught us anything it's either that trying to figure out who's going to play well at a given golf event is impossible or that there's a ton of value to be had all over the board going into a week. When Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (combined age: 100) finish in the top five at the second major of the year, it's either unnerving or encouraging when it comes to making picks going forward. Maybe even both at the same time.