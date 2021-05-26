George Godsey, Eric Studesville, Dolphins offensive co-coordinators break down new system

The Miami Dolphins will be packing their bags this season, with a trip to London on the schedule to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami is among the NFL’s most well-represented teams in their International Series — 2021 will mark Miami’s fifth time playing in the United Kingdom going back to the 2007 season. By the time Miami touches the field to face off against Jacksonville, they will be tied for the 2nd-most appearances in the International Series with five games played; trailing only their opponents for this year’s game. Jacksonville will have eight appearances as of this season.