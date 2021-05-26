GWAR to release whiskey

Grain, tastes – that was the goal of the Sasse distillery warehouse grain GmbH from Schöppingen in münsterland. The company was founded in 1707; now it is one of the most successful companies in the industry with awards such as the "Distillery of the Year". However, the development was not always promising. the gates were closed in 1985. The opening of European markets allowed the import of foreign spirits. "Italian grappa and Scottish whisky were simply more exciting than the local grain brandy," reports Managing Director Rüdiger Sasse. < / p> < p class="atc-text paragraph" > About two years later, the distillery reopened under him. It has been hard work to prevail in the premium sector against whiskey and grappa. But what justifies the positioning of Korn in the premium segment? Sasse remembers tasting a grain on St. Nicholas ' Eve. The brandy did not have the usual strong grain taste and was particularly mild. It was a grain of an older generation of the company, made for friends.