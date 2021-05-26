GWAR to release whiskey

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGWAR will release a brand of whiskey on May 28. It's called Ragnarök Rye (named after their Ragnarök album) and it is being produced by Catoctin Creek Distilling Company. The brew is 92-proof and was aged in charred new white oak, then sugar maple and cherrywood. The band's Blothar stated, "“If whisky is liquid sunshine, this rye is a scorching alien sun.”

