Aptly nicknamed the “silent killer,” high blood pressure (HBP), or hypertension, often has no obvious symptoms. It tends to develop slowly over time, and many people with hypertension aren’t even aware their blood pressure is elevated. When blood pressure — the force of the blood pushing against artery walls — is too high for too long, it increases the workload of the heart and can cause complications, including damage to cells in the arteries’ inner lining. Left unchecked, high blood pressure can lead to health problems, including heart disease, heart attack, stroke and kidney damage. The good news: hypertension can often be effectively managed with diet and lifestyle changes as well as natural, science-backed supplements.