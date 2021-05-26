Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

South Jackson residents conserve water amid ongoing well repairs

By Kara Peters
WAPT
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — As residents in south Jackson and Byram continue to deal with little-to-no water pressure, some have been forced to come up with their own plans. With another week of limited water, south Jackson residents are wanting answers. More than 2,000 customers continue to have limited water from the Jackson-Maddox well water system as a temporary fix has been put in the Siwell Road system and work continues for the TV Road system.

www.wapt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
City
Byram, MS
Jackson, MS
Industry
Jackson, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Well#City Life#Jackson Residents#Limited Water#Water Pressure Issues#Miss#Resident Lawanda Barnes#Life Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Water System
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson Public Works conducts job fair

JACKSON, Miss. — The Department of Public Works held a job fair Wednesday at the Sykes community center. Interviews were held in a socially distanced space to fill vacancies in areas such as operations, management and maintenance. Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams street the importance of Public Works and...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Boil-water notice issued for 1,000 Jackson well-water customers

JACKSON, Miss. — About 1,000 Jackson water customers on the city’s well water system, are under a boil-water notice. The well on TV Road is offline, according to Public Works Director Charles Williams. The notice affects areas of South Jackson, including Highway 18, Maddox Road and a section of Raymond...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Firefighters have enough water pressure to fight fires, JFD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson fire official says despite the city's water problems, firefighters have enough water pressure to fight fires. "Even when we are at the height of the water crisis, we didn’t have any issues with water pressure," assistant fire Chief Patrick Armon said. Witnesses at the scene...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson mayor explains why city's mask mandate is still in effect

JACKSON, Miss. — Whilethe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people that are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or while outside, the mask mandate remains in place for the city of Jackson. “We believe that Hinds County, having a vaccination rate of only 36%,...
Jackson, MSPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Jackson

Jackson is known for its music, which includes Gospel, Blues, and R&B, and is based on the Pearl River. In 2021, couples and families can enjoy a relaxing weekend getaway in Jackson, Mississippi, which is home to old buildings and interesting museums. I remeber having a great day visiting two of the most famous museums with my best friends there back in 2015.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Dozens gather for citywide prayer march against violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — As the City of Jackson encountered its 52nd homicide in 2021, dozens of people in Jackson, Vicksburg and even Birmingham met at Sykes Park for a citywide prayer march against the violence in the Capitol city. The Jackson Police Department is investigating two completely separate homicides that...
Jackson, MSJackson Free Press

Mississippi Pickle Fest, Preserve the Pit and Fertile Ground Documentary

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host its annual Mississippi Pickle Fest on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pickle Fest celebrates fermented foods of all kinds, including pickles, kimchi, sauerkraut, pickled vegetables and more. The outdoor event will also feature live music, games, contests, food vendors and more.
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Farmers speak out about potential losses after initiative 65 tossed

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi farmers and businesses that invested in medical marijuana could lose out big-time after the state supreme court tosses out initiative 65. The owner of Footprint Farm said that her group has poured in tens of thousands of dollars hoping to tap into the new cannabis industry. That money could now go to waste.
Jackson, MSTrumann Democrat

'Sins of our past': Apologies for 1970 Jackson St. shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital city and a state senator both apologized Saturday for shootings 51 years ago by city and state police officers that killed two people and injured 12 others on the campus of a historically Black college. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and...