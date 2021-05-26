South Jackson residents conserve water amid ongoing well repairs

JACKSON, Miss. — As residents in south Jackson and Byram continue to deal with little-to-no water pressure, some have been forced to come up with their own plans. With another week of limited water, south Jackson residents are wanting answers. More than 2,000 customers continue to have limited water from the Jackson-Maddox well water system as a temporary fix has been put in the Siwell Road system and work continues for the TV Road system.