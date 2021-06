Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season appears to be over and now the striker fears missing out on the European Championships, a report claims. As reported by Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Zlatan’s knee will be subjected to a specialist check to understand the condition. The Milan medical staff is monitoring the situation, but it is possible that Professor Volkar Musahl is also involved in the consultation, the specialist who operated on him when he injured his ACL while at Manchester United.