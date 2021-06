With both the NHL and the NHLPA agreeing to return to the Olympic stage for the first time since 2014, team USA will have everything to prove in Beijing. The 2014 Olympics were nothing short of a dismal disaster for Team USA that concluded with a 5-0 bronze medal trouncing by tournament MVP Teemu Selanne and his pesky Fins. In order to prove they can play with consistent favorites, Canada, the Team USA hockey roster will need a complete roster overhaul that focuses on the talented young core of Americans that exists in today’s NHL.