Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Recording Academy Announces More Grammy Rule Changes Affecting Album of the Year, Dance/Electronic Music & More

By LOWDOWN
hot1061.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf an album is up for album of the year, more of the pros who worked on that album will automatically be nominated. The Recording Academy announced several changes to its awards and nominations process on Wednesday (May 26). These changes affect album of the year and these four fields — dance/electronic music, classical, music for visual media and music video/film.

www.hot1061.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Aaron Dessner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#Music Performance#Recorded Music#Classic Albums#New Music#Electronic Dance Music#Music Video#The Recording Academy#Dance Electronic Music#Grammy Night#Technical Grammy Award#Dance Electronic Field#Grammy Consideration#Best Album Notes#Dance Recording#Best Music Film#Best Historical Album#Music Film Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
Related
MusicFox News

Grammys rule change expands eligibility for album of the year award

The Recording Academy behind selecting nominees for the Grammy Awards changed its rules allowing for more people to be eligible to win its top award — album of the year. The change comes amid a slew of changes to how the Recording Academy selects potential winners. This specific change gives more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award, reducing the minimum requirements to be considered an eligible collaborator on an album.
Musicedm.com

Lady Gaga Dominates Dance/Electronic Music Categories at Billboard Awards

Pop icon Lady Gaga won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards over the weekend, dominating in the categories dedicated to electronic dance music. While some might not expect to see the star so closely associated with electronic music, her catalogue deeply breaches into the realm of EDM. Gaga's latest album, Chromatica, enlisted many elite dance music producers including Skrillex, Tchami, Madeon, and Axwell, among others.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

GRAMMYs Announce Major Changes To Eligibility Rules

The Recording Academy continues to roll out major changes in a bid to ensure the annual GRAMMY Awards are fair, inclusive and reflective of the modern music marketplace. As reported, last month brought with it the announcement that exclusive panels have been dissolved for many key categories. Now, broader changes...
Musicworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Grammy New Rules & Guidelines Revealed By Recording Academy

The Grammys have received some new rules and regulations according to The Recording Academy. The annual event that recognizes the top contributors in the world for music has received criticism over the years for some of its practices of voting and handing out awards. As being the premier event and gold standard for music by many people, artists such as The Weeknd, Drake, Kanye West, and more have questioned The Recording Academy.
MusicVulture

The Grammys Make It Easier to Earn Album of the Year Trophies

The Recording Academy continues to address recent Grammy criticisms and issues, particularly regarding the Album of the Year award, with a slew of newly passed changes. According to its website, the Recording Academy’s new changes include allowing all contributors to an Album of the Year trophy to earn a trophy, rather than previously restricting trophies to musicians, producers, songwriters, and engineers who contributed to 33 percent or more of the album’s playing time. Here’s how that rule went into play recently: Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, did not take home his own trophy when Swift’s folklore won Album of the Year, because at the time, he was only credited as a co-writer on “exile” and “betty” (as William Bowery, of course). Later, in April, he was added as a co-producer on six tracks — “exile,” “my tears ricochet,” “august,” “this is me trying,” “illicit affairs,” and “betty” — and thus became a credited winner. (It’s not uncommon for credits to be updated after a win.) Under the new rules, he would have gotten a trophy from the start, off his “exile” and “betty” writing credits alone.
Musiclegallysociable.com

Change how album sales are measured, change perceptions of popular music

The music industry changed in 1991 when how album sales were measured changed:. On May 25, 1991—30 years ago Tuesday—Billboard started using Nielsen SoundScan data to build its album chart, with all of its charts, including singles hub The Hot 100, eventually following suit. Meaning, the magazine started counting album sales with scanners and computers and whatnot, and not just calling up record stores one at a time and asking them for their individual counts, often a manual and semi-accurate and flagrantly corrupt process. This is the record industry’s Moneyball moment, its Eureka moment, its B.C.-to-A.D. moment. A light bulb flipping on. The sun rising. We still call this the SoundScan Era because by comparison the previous era might as well have been the Dark Ages.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Best Electronic Dance Music Mix To Play This Year

There are a number of ways you can get the best electronic dance music mix for your next party. If you are looking to impress your friends and family then you may want to consider getting an iTunes gift card to Apple. The iTunes gift cards are great because they will allow you to purchase any track that they offer. Some examples of the songs that can be purchased include hits from albums like Apple By Nelly and Just Another Day. This electronic dance music mix is from the album titled Apple. One of the best things about this electronic dance music mix is that it has been remixed by famous DJ’s such as DJ Pauly D, T-onic, and others.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Avicii Wake Me Up! The Best Clubby Rap and Electronic Dance Music Album Yet

A new artist called Avicii has released his very own music called Wake Me Up. He is an artist who hails from the city of London. He used to be a member of a hardcore techno band called Codeine. However, he wanted to create his own music and went on to become an electronic dance music DJ. Now, he is known for the production of this new electronic dance music album.
Theater & Dancekmuw.org

Inside Electronic Dance Music’s Gender Equity Problem

Electronic dance music has defined an entire generation of music lovers. In 2019, EDM’s global value was estimated at $7.3 billion dollars. It’s the fifth most popular genre on streaming platforms. But as expansive as its reach has been, the path to success inside the scene is narrow. And overwhelmingly...
Musicseattlepi.com

Olivia Rodrigo Scores Second Week at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Olivia Rodrigo easily topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second straight week following the release of her debut album, Sour. Though the singer-songwriter’s total streams fell from 283.7 million to 210.5 million for the week of May 28th through June 3rd, that was still plenty to hold off her closest competitors. Rodrigo also became just the third female artist to go Number One on the Artists 500 multiple times, with the other two being Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

The Weeknd Was Awarded Five Juno Awards In 2021, Including Artist Of The Year

The Weeknd gained some measure of redemption over the weekend at his native country’s analogue awards ceremony, the Juno Awards, after chastising the Grammys for keeping him out this year. After taking home honors for Contemporary R&B Recording Of The Year for After Hours, Single Of The Year for “Blinding Lights,” and Songwriter Of The Year on Sunday night, he was granted two wins: Album and Artist Of The Year. He won five of the six awards he was nominated for, with the exception of the Juno Fan Choice Award, which Shawn Mendes won.
MusicBillboard

The 50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far: Staff Picks

When we checked in on the best songs of 2020 last June, the charts (and radio in particular) were dominated by The Weeknd's After Hours and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia -- the two big pop albums that weren't afraid to go large with their ambitions, even at the lowest, scariest point of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's a year later, the world is opening back up, and the charts (and radio in particular) are currently being dominated by... yep, still After Hours and Future Nostalgia.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Musikfest 2021 announces more musical lineups

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Musikfest, which was named the number 1 Music Festival in North America by the USA Today and 10Best readers’ poll twice, will take place August 6- 15, 2021. Artists Black Violin, Jimmie Allen, Phillip Phillips, Colin Hay Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band are among the headliners scheduled to perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, event officials say.
MusicBillboard

Hip-Hop, R&B And Pop Challenge Rock's Vinyl Dominance In 2021

Rock still rules sales with 54.7% of the market, but MRC Data shows that Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are the top sellers of vinyl albums so far this year. Vinyl LP sales are up almost 100% so far in 2021, according to a June MRC...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

New Dance Music Artists And Record Labels Alike

Over the last 20 years, electronic dance music, or EDM, is quickly becoming one of the biggest music trends in the modern world. In fact, in several circles, electronic dance music artists now are considered the equivalent of legendary rock stars. From big names to up-and-coming artists, there are a wide range of musical styles represented in today’s electronic dance music scene. But there are also a number of up-and-coming electronic dance music artists who have gained significant media attention. Here are some of those artists whose upcoming albums may catch your attention.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Tips For Choosing Electronic Dance Music Songs

Electronic dance music is an integral part of what most people identify as “dance music.” However, there is a huge difference between electronic dance music and “indie” or “bedroom” music. In the words of Skrillex, we now know what an electronic dance music mix is: “a high percentage of nothing but broken guitars and some drums looped on top of another, with no other instruments in sight.” While he is correct in that regard, it is important to remember that what makes a good electronic dance music mix is the overall quality of the song. An electronic dance music mix should not be the weakest feature of a song; instead, it should be strong enough to stand on its own.