Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

I've used Android for over 10 years — I'm switching to an iPhone 12 Mini

By David Ruddock
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past weekend, I walked into an Apple Store. Well, actually, I walked up to an Apple Store... and was promptly turned away because I didn't have an appointment to buy an iPhone. I then went back to my car, opened the browser on my phone, bought the iPhone, wandered the mall, and then returned to the store for my Pickup Appointment, which involved someone going to the back of the store, grabbing said phone (which was quite assuredly there and available hours earlier), and handing it to me. Efficiency! Anyway, I walked away with an iPhone 12 Mini — a purple one, of course — and it is here I meet you, just a few days into my latest Apple journey.

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone X#Apple Store#Ios#Android Auto#Google Chrome Autofill#The Apple Watch#Mini#Silent Switch#Apple Stuff#Apple Maps#Smartphone Crazy Pills#Homescreen Icons#Password Integration#Widgets#Buggy#Face Id Authentication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesimore.com

I've changed my mind about unlocking your iPhone with your Apple Watch — it sucks

A few weeks ago, Apple enabled the ability for your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone in situations where Face ID can't work — namely when you're wearing a mask. The feature is available in the newest versions of iOS 14 and watchOS 7 and was generally viewed as a positive thing; heck, I rejoiced pretty hard when the feature launched and starting using it right away. After all, when I'm out in a mask with my best iPhone, I want to be able to unlock it quickly.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Ex-Apple customer relations staffer fixes iPhone bug by switching to Android

Following months of Apple failing to resolve a common iPhone notification bug, a user claiming to be ex-Apple, has fixed the issue by buying a Samsung phone. This is true: iOS 14 has a persistent bug where it fails to show notifications. The issue affects different users in different ways — AppleInsider, for instance, may get lock screen displays but no sound alerts, while others get nothing.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple TV app lands on Android TV devices

Apple has announced that their Apple TV app is now available in Android TV devices, the news was announced on Twitter by the official Apple TV account, you can see the tweet below. Apple has been expanding its TV streaming apps to more platforms and Android TV is the latest...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

If you have unclaimed funds in Google Pay, download the new app now

This story was originally published . Google Pay was refreshed late last year with an all-new interface and a reworked direction. In addition to mobile payments, the app has expanded to support food orders, online shopping with exclusive discounts, and budget tracking. It's a big switch for users, and while many have likely adjusted to the new experience by now, others have stayed on the older, simplified UI. Unfortunately, time has run out for anyone procrastinating on downloading the new app, as Google has put one final nail in the coffin of the legacy version of Pay.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Apple TV App Arrives On NVIDIA SHIELD Tablets

Apple TV is expanding its reach by putting its app on another device. According to a blog post by NVIDIA, Apple has put its streaming service on the NVIDIA SHIELD. It brings all of the perks that users can enjoy on other devices. Apple TV on NVIDIA SHIELD brings 4K...
Electronicsimore.com

An Apple TV app on the Nvidia Shield shows Apple can swallow its pride if it's in the name of services revenue

There was once a time where the idea of Apple putting its content, apps, and services on other platforms would never cross anyone's mind. Today, Apple TV is everywhere. Apple TV is on the Apple TV box, of course. That's where it's always been. And iPhones and Macs and iPads and the web and one day, probably, on an Apple Watch. And it's on TVs. And Amazon streaming sticks. And game consoles. And on anything Apple can get someone to install it on.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get new Android 12 builds that hopefully won't brick your phone

Google lifted the veils off Android 12 recently, and we totally understand why you'd want to try out the freshly-baked software on your phone. However, if you've already burnt your hands trying to install the developer preview on your OnePlus 9 series phone and bricking it, you might be happy to learn that OnePlus has released new builds that hopefully won't cause any troubles.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Don't call it dead: Hangouts just reached 5 billion downloads

Hangouts has been on the way out for four (!) years by now, but the service is still kicking. And in that process, Hangouts managed to reach an impressive milestone: It has been installed five billion times on the Play Store. That brings it right on par with a few pre-installed Google apps, but also with the two competing messaging products from Facebook.
TechnologyHartford Courant

Google tablets vs. iPad: Which is better?

If you’re debating whether to purchase a Google tablet versus Apple’s iPad, you’re certainly in good company. While many have pitted the Google-backed Android and self-produced Apple ecosystems against one another, both offer certain benefits to their users and have generally become accepted as the two most widely used tablet options.
Electronicsgalaxyreporters.com

Redesign Apple Airpods Launches Soon

It is rumored that Apple will be relating the Redesign Apple Airpods in the year 2021 and the new version of the Apple AirPods Pro in the next year 2022. It suggests that the new Airpods will be having a shorter stem on each ear. Therefore bringing them to the closer look as AirPods Pro. As Apple on the side of pro is testing to have completely lacked the stem. The sources claim that the stem-less design will first appear in Beats headphones that will be announced in June.
Photographyigeeksblog.com

7 Best Siri shortcuts for iPhone photography

You might already know a bunch of photography tips and tricks involving the Camera app. But did you know that the Shortcuts app too can help you be efficient in photography? You can use it to make quick photo grids, share the last video or image instantly, create a GIF, and much more.
Electronicsspaceexplored.com

Review: Unistellar eVscope eQuinox is the easy-to-use telescope for iPhone and Android

In 2017, Unistellar released the original eVscope as part of a Kickstarter. Now, Unistellar is releasing its next product, the eVscope eQuinox. If you’d like to, you can skip straight to the specs, but I learned a lot through my experience with the eVscope eQuinox. I am very new to astronomy and astrophotography, and I have never owned a telescope before. I was impressed with the ease of use from the beginning. As you open the box you are greeted with a quick start guide and a user manual. Lift up one more piece of foam to see the telescope, legs, and a handy toolkit. I plugged in the telescope to ensure it was fully charged, then that night I took it outside to see what I could capture.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

How to hack a GPS into your DSLR camera using Google Photos

This story was originally published . It's almost shocking the extent to which smartphones have replaced dedicated cameras in many of our lives. Between the advanced optics, next-level image processing, and being able to share pics with just a couple taps, who would ever dream about lugging around an old-fashioned point-and-shoot digicam? But for as far we've come, there's still a lot of appeal in larger, more flexible cameras, with their big sensors and interchangeable lenses. As it turns out, you can use your phone to bring a little bit of extra smarts to even a dumb DSLR, helping to modernize your Google Photos pics with GPS info.