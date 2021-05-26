I've used Android for over 10 years — I'm switching to an iPhone 12 Mini

This past weekend, I walked into an Apple Store. Well, actually, I walked up to an Apple Store... and was promptly turned away because I didn't have an appointment to buy an iPhone. I then went back to my car, opened the browser on my phone, bought the iPhone, wandered the mall, and then returned to the store for my Pickup Appointment, which involved someone going to the back of the store, grabbing said phone (which was quite assuredly there and available hours earlier), and handing it to me. Efficiency! Anyway, I walked away with an iPhone 12 Mini — a purple one, of course — and it is here I meet you, just a few days into my latest Apple journey.