Panel considers adding those words to ordinance prohibiting items placed in roadways. Two words are causing much debate among members of Monroe City Council. At its April 27 meeting the council rejected adding the words “grass clippings” to an ordinance that prohibits persons from placing or knowingly dropping upon any part of a highway, lane, road, street or alley any tacks, bottles, wire, glass, nails or other articles that may damage or injure any person, vehicle, or animal traveling along or upon the highway.