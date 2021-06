HOLE 243 - 148 METRES (486 FEET) OF 2.6 G/T GOLD(including 14 METRES (45 FEET) OF 21.9 G/T GOLD)(including 20 METRES (65 FEET) OF 173.8 G/T SILVER) Please refer to the following news release for additional information which includes a link to the table of the results. This news release corrects for an error on the intercept table for Hole 245. It should have read "including 15.2m of 3.4 g/t", however, the main intercept of 35.1m of 1.6 g/t remains the same. Please see link to table on Hole 245 which has also been corrected. Everything else, including the main bonanza grade hole in 243 and all other intercepts, remain the same.