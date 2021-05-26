VEHICLES DRIVE ACROSS GOLF COURSE AT LA GRANGE COUNTRY CLUB
A La Grange country club suffered thousands of dollars’ worth of damage after representatives say vehicles drove across the golf course. Elizabeth Placke-Drosche, general manager at the Frisch Auf! Valley Country Club, says two vehicles drove through the green on hole 4 and the fairway on hole 5 overnight Monday. She says there were also two street signs and a mailbox on Country Club Drive that were ran over, and a tree on a separate property was also hit.kwhi.com