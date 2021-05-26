VEHICLES DRIVE ACROSS GOLF COURSE AT LA GRANGE COUNTRY CLUB

A traffic stop Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a La Grange man in Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that just before 10:00 AM Wednesday, Deputy Rayan Meagher conducted a traffic stop on Old Lockhart Road west of La Grange. After detecting an odor of marijuana from the vehicle and learning that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license, Deputy Meagher conducted a probable cause search. Located in the vehicle were two jars of marijuana and two baggies containing a large amount of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamines. The driver, Anthony DeWayne Cada, of La Grange was arrested and transported to the Fayette County jail. He is charged with possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.