La Grange, TX

VEHICLES DRIVE ACROSS GOLF COURSE AT LA GRANGE COUNTRY CLUB

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA La Grange country club suffered thousands of dollars’ worth of damage after representatives say vehicles drove across the golf course. Elizabeth Placke-Drosche, general manager at the Frisch Auf! Valley Country Club, says two vehicles drove through the green on hole 4 and the fairway on hole 5 overnight Monday. She says there were also two street signs and a mailbox on Country Club Drive that were ran over, and a tree on a separate property was also hit.

