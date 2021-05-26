Don't miss Huntdown's campy '80s shooter action, now available on Android

Easy Trigger Games’ run-and-gun throwback Huntdown was arguably one of last year’s best games, racking up a ton of positive reviews and awards, even getting a couple of nominations when it came to our own Best of 2020 awards. Its PC version was exclusive to the Epic Games Store, though, and given the platform’s divisiveness, it’s possible more than a few players haven’t been able to enjoy the ’80s carnage presented by the game. Well, now there’s no excuse to not check it out anymore, as Huntdown is now available on Steam and GOG.