Video Games

Don't miss Huntdown's campy '80s shooter action, now available on Android

By Matthew Sholtz
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
You may not have heard of it, but Huntdown is an excellent retro-futuristic run-and-gun title that's found tons of success on consoles and PC. It offers a slick '80s theme where you'll blast your way through hordes of enemies, and as of today, it's available on the Google Play Store. Huntdown is free to try, and if you like what you see, then you can unlock the rest of the title through a single in-app purchase.

