NBA

Tom Thibodeau: Julius Randle Has 'Earned Everything He's Gotten'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulius Randle embraced Tom Thibodeau's work-first mentality and became the NBA's Most Improved Player in their first season together. "When I first got hired I asked him to come in so we could spend some time, just to get to know each other," Thibodeau told ESPN. "And when he came in, you never know the type of shape someone's in, I had an impression of him from coaching against him. I knew he was talented and all those things, but you don't know who the person is. And when I saw -- he was in incredible shape. So I was working him out myself and I saw his work capacity."

