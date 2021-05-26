Cancel
Stamford, CT

Opinion: Stamford RTC chair welcomes Valentine to mayor's race with enthusiasm

By Fritz Blau
Cover picture for the articleLike all proud residents of Stamford, I viewed the announcement that Bobby Valentine is seeking to become our next mayor with enthusiasm. In the three days that followed his campaign launch, our city appeared to have received more local, state and national attention than it has in three years! This exposure is worth millions of dollars to our businesses, and is an indication of the impact Bobby can have as a “champion” of our community.

