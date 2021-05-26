Cancel
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Wasn't the Only One Absent from Camp

By Nick30muench
prosportsextra.com
 13 days ago

While the Rodgers drama continues in Green Bay, it seems as if other players are frustrated as well. While it was a voluntary camp, the teams top 5 wide receivers: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess, and Equanimeous St. Brown are all absent from OTA's, reported by Adam Schefter.

