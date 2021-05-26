Cancel
Amazon to Buy MGM Studios Which Means It Now Owns Everything

By Mike Rickard II
prosportsextra.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking news in the entertainment industry as Business Wire is reporting Amazon will be purchasing MGM Studios:. MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.

prosportsextra.com
