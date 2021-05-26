Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, MN

From Gua Sha to Shiatsu: The ABCs of Massage Therapy

By Kait Ecker
mspmag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe things that we used to consider self-care—like the occasional massage or acupuncture treatment—are as essential as ever when we reflect on the traumas we’ve endured, and the fight-or-flight state we’ve persisted in. Mentally, physically, emotionally. So what do we do with all that extra weight? We put it in the hands of the experts and let them work on our … well, body of work. Sarah Weaver, a licensed acupuncturist, board certified in therapeutic massage and bodywork, and associate professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University, provides a crash course on the roster of bodywork techniques available today, guiding us through shiatsu, Thai massage, reflexology, trigger point therapy, and more.

mspmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Massage Therapist#Therapeutic Massage#Stone Massage#Group Therapy#Radiation Therapy#Pain Treatment#Tiktok#Chinese#Nccaom#Bloomington Clinic#Shiatsu#Japanese Massage#Massage Strokes#Thai Massage#Abcs#Asian Bodywork Therapy#Neuromuscular Therapy#Trigger Point Therapy#Reflexology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Bloomington, MNPioneer Press

How to get kids ages 12-15 the Pfizer vaccine

It’s official, Minnesota: Children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. There are a number of ways to get a Pfizer vaccine:. • Vaccine Connector: You can directly sign up for an appointment at one of the state Community Vaccination Program locations at VaccineConnector.mn.gov.
Bloomington, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

FDA takes long-overdue step to improve Black health

Leaders from the Menthol Coalition and Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation thanked the Biden Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for taking the long-overdue step to improve health by introducing a plan to take menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars off the market. Since 2009, menthol has been...
Bloomington, MNcountrymessenger.com

An unforgettable week

For longtime readers or subscribers of the Sun and Messenger who are wondering why you haven’t seen more of my name in the paper, I’ve got a good reason. In a way I could thank chicken flatbread pizza. I was at a basketball tournament with my daughter in Bloomington a...