From Gua Sha to Shiatsu: The ABCs of Massage Therapy

The things that we used to consider self-care—like the occasional massage or acupuncture treatment—are as essential as ever when we reflect on the traumas we’ve endured, and the fight-or-flight state we’ve persisted in. Mentally, physically, emotionally. So what do we do with all that extra weight? We put it in the hands of the experts and let them work on our … well, body of work. Sarah Weaver, a licensed acupuncturist, board certified in therapeutic massage and bodywork, and associate professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University, provides a crash course on the roster of bodywork techniques available today, guiding us through shiatsu, Thai massage, reflexology, trigger point therapy, and more.