Upper Allen Township, PA

Police: Man caught with child pornography after communicating with juvenile in Upper Allen

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of child pornography possession after he allegedly contacted and communicated with a juvenile in Upper Allen Township. Michael Kurkowski, 25, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was charged with felony child pornography, dissemination of sexually explicit material to minors, communication with minors-sexual abuse and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors, stemming from an investigation that started in March.

cumberlink.com
Upper Allen Township, PACumberland County Sentinel

Sentinel police log for May 12

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445) Police reported May 11 that Shea Wolf, 18, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment on March 10 in connection with a Jan. 29 incident. Police said Wolf and a juvenile assaulted a person. Charges were filed via summons, and Wolf waived her case to higher court on May 10.