Police: Man caught with child pornography after communicating with juvenile in Upper Allen
A Minnesota man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of child pornography possession after he allegedly contacted and communicated with a juvenile in Upper Allen Township. Michael Kurkowski, 25, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was charged with felony child pornography, dissemination of sexually explicit material to minors, communication with minors-sexual abuse and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors, stemming from an investigation that started in March.cumberlink.com