Missouri State

Big Island Development, Roach, Missouri 65787

lakeexpo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Island Development is a residential and mixed use land development on a large recreational lake located conveniently in central Missouri. Positioned on the 3 MM of the Little Niangua Branch of the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks. Big Island Estates is 84 acres with 79 lots. 21 lots are finished & ready to be sold. 58 lots are ready to be finished. Boat slip options in the community docks available for each lot! Great views at all homesites! The West View at Big Island is 18 acres that can be developed as lots or a planned unit development. West View has 2,000 +/- ft. of lake front. 18 homesites include 100 ft of lake frontage & private dock envelopes. Excellent value in 30 additional 2nd tier lots, outstanding views. Community pool in walking distance. 90% of the roads are in along with sewer and water! Electrical power distribution, 2 community docks w 32 slips, & permits for additional docks w 186 additional slips. Taxes TBD depending on amount of parcels purchased. HOA fees TBD.

www.lakeexpo.com
