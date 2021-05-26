Cancel
Canadians who switched carriers in 2020 had a below-average network experience: report

By Aisha Malik
mobilesyrup.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadians who switched mobile operators last year had a below-average mobile network experience, according to newly released data. Opensignal has released a report analyzing why urban and rural Canadian users change mobile operators. The report notes that on average, users that changed carriers had a worse mobile experience before they switched compared to the typical experience on their original network.

