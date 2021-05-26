Jacque, other GOP members acknowledge childcare challenges

“Zoning is a method of planning in which a municipality or other tier of government divides land into areas called zones, each of which has a set of regulations for development that differs from other zones. Zones may be defined for a single use (for example, residential, industrial); they may combine several compatible activities by use, or in the case of form-based zoning, the differing regulations may govern the density, size and shape of allowed buildings whatever their use. … Zoning may specify a variety of outright and conditional uses of land. It may indicate the size and dimensions of lots that land may be subdivided into, or the form and scale of buildings. These guidelines are set in order to guide urban growth and development.” (Edited from Wikipedia)