Kelly Dodd Talks Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

It’s really unknown how the first season of the Real Housewives Spin-Off in Turks and Caicos will go. The cast, comprised of 7 women from different cities, has gotten mixed reviews. A lot of the picks made sense — Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Luann de Lesseps are OGs. Kenya Moore is messy, especially on vacation, so she had to be thrown in the mix. But Cynthia Bailey and Melissa Gorga, two of the most boring ladies on Bravo right now? That seemed like a bit of an oversight. And no Real Housewives of Potomac or Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were included, to fans’ dismay. This group is in need of Karen Huger and a few fireball shots.