Kelly Dodd Talks Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

By Jane Herz
Heavy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like there haven’t been any new casting decisions made regarding the next season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”. On a recent Instagram post, star Kelly Dodd decided to respond to a few comments from fans, updating them on the status of RHOC in the process. When one fan asked Dodd if she was still going to appear on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Dodd wrote back, “I don’t know and I don’t care!”

