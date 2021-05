Tonight was our first taste of Play-In Tournament mania. After a grueling slog of a season, the Eastern Conference’s 7-10 seeds played on Tuesday. First, the Indiana Pacers hosted the Charlotte Hornets. Next, the Boston Celtics took on the Washington Wizards. With each game that was played, we started to get a clearer picture of who might become the Sixers’ first-round opponent for the playoffs. NBA players have expressed mixed feelings about the Play-In. And while it may feel unfair to a team that lands in the 7th seed to have to defend their playoff berth, it sure makes for some added drama. We saw that this evening, even though neither of these games wound up being very close.