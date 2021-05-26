Cancel
Brenham, TX

ARMADILLO HI-LO HAS FINAL WINNER OF CURRENT SEASON

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTEX-106 has its final winner of the year for Armadillo Hi-Lo. This (Wednesday) morning, Bonnie Griffin of Brenham hit it right on the nose and took home the jackpot with a guess of $400. With this winner, Armadillo Hi-Lo has completed another season. KTEX-106 congratulates each of this year’s winners:...

kwhi.com
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

DROUGHT WATCH FOR LAKE SOMERVILLE LIFTED

The Brazos River Authority (BRA) has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville. In a letter last week to the City of Brenham and other entities that receive water from the lake, the BRA said that recent rain events have resulted in “significant improvements to drought conditions.”. The...
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

BASS TOURNAMENT SATURDAY BENEFITTING INJURED BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR

A bass tournament supporting a Brenham High School senior and member of the Brenham Anglers bass fishing team is set for this weekend at the Lake Somerville Overlook Marina. The Washington County Bass Club will host an open team bass tournament Saturday to raise money for Collin Smith, who continues to recover after being seriously injured in an accident in January.
Brenham, TXkagstv.com

Kelton named Blinn’s 2021 Leroy Dreyer MVP Diamond Award winner

BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College third baseman Kam Kelton (Round Rock) has been named the 2021 Leroy Dreyer MVP Diamond Award winner. Kelton led the Buccaneers with a .315 batting average and 41 hits. He was third on the team with 17 RBIs and fifth on the team with 19 runs in 130 at-bats. In two seasons as a starter for the Buccaneers, he batted .286 in 60 games while accumulating 56 hits.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY TO HOST INAUGURAL HOMEBREW COMPETITION SERIES

The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America has announced plans to host its first-ever homebrew competition series. “Brews Over Texas” is set to launch over the next year, after being postponed from last year. Homebrewers are invited to take part in four competitions taking place into 2022, earning points based on their placing in each event. Points will be totaled from all four competitions at the 2022 Brenham Maifest, and a champion will be announced.
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Splashpad hours back to normal

The Henderson Park Splashpad will no longer be under restricted hours. According to a release, the city of Brenham received notification that the Brazos River Authority has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville.
Three Texas BBQ Joints We Love or Know We Will Love

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Brenham, TXmaroonweekly.com

Mason Marek and the Drifters at 4 Star in Brenham

Now that school has wound down for most, why not enjoy the first full week of summer vacation by checking out some classic Texas country over at 4 Star in Brenham? While they have a packed slate of events in May, the one to note for this week is red-dirt scene up-and-comers Mason Marek and The Drifters and their opener Seth Jones on May 22 at 9:00 p.m.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Navasota, TXnavasotanews.com

Weekend shooting between Navasota and Brenham sends three to hospital

A shooting between Navasota and Brenham sent three people to the hospital this weekend. That happened around midnight Sunday in the 18000 block of Highway, 105 near FM 155, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. They say the victims ages range between 29 and 40. Gunfire also struck several...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Hamilton, Gibbs to wed

Kaitlyn Addie Elizabeth Hamilton of Brenham and Clayton Pyssen Gibbs of Rockdale, announce their engagement for marriage, with wedding ceremony to be held on June 26 at First Baptist Church in Brenham. The bride-elect is the daughter of Vance and Kerri Hamilton of Brenham, granddaughter of Dr. Robert and Martha...
Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

CUBS TO HOST SPRING FOOTBALL GAME, THURSDAY NIGHT

The Brenham Cubs will host a Spring Football Game, later this week. Cubs’ Head Coach Eliot Allen has announced the Spring Game will be played Thursday night at Cubs Stadium. A draft will be held for Green and White teams later this week. Thursday the two teams will battle in a regulation game—except for kickoffs.
Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Start tomorrow? Brenham companies hiring immediately

These companies in Brenham are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative; 2. Remote Consultant/Leader 100% Virtual from Home; 3. Sales Rep - Work From Home - F/T or P/T; 4. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 5. Remote Financial Service Agent; 6. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 7. WORK FROM HOME | SALES REP; 8. Sales Rep - Remote - Make $2,250 + a week!; 9. Sales Representative, Work from Home, Remote, Qualified Leads; 10. Sales Rep - Home or Remote;
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

CITY OF BRENHAM TO CELEBRATE KIDS TO PARKS DAY SATURDAY

The City of Brenham invites children and their families to get out and visit their local parks this weekend for Kids to Parks Day. Fireman’s Park and Henderson Park will host a day of family friendly activities tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Services Specialist Crystal Locke...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

DUST BUSTERS CLEANING SERVICE

Is now hiring janitorial specialists! Looking for honest , dependable employees that follow instructions with experience. Must have TDL, transportaion and telephone. (NO exceptions allowed.) Part time that could work in to a full time job. No calls!. Serious applicants should apply. Must pass background check. Apply at. Dust Busters.