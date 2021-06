Ever since Tim Mohnkern moved to Minnesota nearly 20 years ago, home has been an unassuming 1950s rambler tucked away on a quiet street in Wayzata. He and his wife, Karen, raised their daughter, Maggie, there, in a tight-knit neighborhood where Karen was known for her chocolate chip cookies and kids spent winters ice-skating on a rink in a nearby park. But years of happy memories ended in a sad reality: Karen passed away from breast cancer about four years ago.