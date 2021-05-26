Cancel
CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems

By AVNetwork Staff
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) has acquired DavEd Fire Systems, a provider of fire alarm and security system design, integration, maintenance, and managed services. "We here at DavEd are extremely excited to join the CTSI family," said David Hoshia, president and founder of DavEd. "CTSI is known throughout our industry as a leader and innovator, and those core values—combined with a willingness to truly partner with customers and deliver tailored solutions—makes their culture a tremendous fit with DavEd."

