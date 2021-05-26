CTSI Acquires DavEd Fire Systems

Revere Control Systems, Inc, (“Revere”) an engineering, system integration, and construction services firm that focuses on plant modernization projects and services, announced that it has acquired Curry Controls Company (“Curry”) of Lakeland, Florida. Revere and Curry each have a rich history of serving customers in Florida, and this acquisition will strengthen Revere’s presence and customer offerings in the region. For over 40 years, Revere’s suite of self-performed automation and construction solutions have created relationships that help water, energy, and manufacturing customers by safely delivering turnkey or standalone solutions. This is achieved through an unmatched portfolio of electrical, automation, information, and I&C construction expertise, earning the confidence of users, contractors, and OEMs across the United States. Bob Adams, Revere’s founder and President noted, “The acquisition of Curry Controls fits into Revere’s strategy to expand our capabilities in Florida for engineering, panel assembly, and installation services. Customer service is central to everything Revere does. Curry’s in-house project execution model is a perfect fit for our turnkey, self-perform approach. We are excited about the opportunities that a strengthened Revere will bring to our customers.” Curry CEO Danny Curry said, “We believe that Revere Control was the best possible fit for our company, both from the quality of services provided and the focus on employee and customer satisfaction.” Since 1972, Curry has been a market leader in delivering high-quality electrical construction and on-site services alongside controls and automation solutions. Curry’s “customer-first” approach and long history of design/build and turnkey project success will further enhance Revere’s ability to offer a complete solution of engineering and construction services in water, energy, and manufacturing. Revere’s vision is to accelerate a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable world. This acquisition solidifies Revere as the premier provider of self-performed, full-scope automation and electrical construction throughout the Southeast. Contact: Crawford Rogers Office: 205-271-9813 crogers@reverecontrol.com.