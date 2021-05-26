Cancel
Cook County, IL

Half of Cook County suburban mass vaccination sites closing as health officials say hyperlocal focus needed for hard-to-reach population

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
Gerald Lewis, 82, gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Triton College on Feb. 4, 2021, in River Grove. The Illinois National Guard helped Cook County set up the mass vaccination site. Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune

Half of Cook County’s six suburban mass vaccination locations will close permanently on Thursday, officials said as the waning need for a centralized rollout has given way to a new strategy of meeting hard-to-reach residents where they are.

The Tinley Park, South Holland and River Grove mass vaccination centers will be “consolidating” into the remaining locations Thursday, according to a Wednesday Cook County Health news release. That means residents seeking a mass vaccination site in the suburbs must go to Forest Park, Des Plaines or Matteson for an inoculation shot, either with an appointment or walk-in.

The downscaling mirrors that of the city of Chicago, where the largest mass vaccination site, the United Center, is expected to close next month and more city-run sites will follow suit, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday. In both Cook County and Chicago, officials say the move marks a turn toward hyperlocal vaccination campaigns that will target residents who remain too hesitant or busy to get a vaccine.

“It is critical that we continue to meet people where they are, either geographically or psychologically, to get them vaccinated,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a written statement. “This means going into neighborhoods and working with community-based organizations to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine and that we can address the issues that cause people to be hesitant.”

Cook County’s six mass vaccination sites began late January with the Tinley Park site. Since then, five more locations have cropped up to give out a total 578,222 doses as of Sunday. Des Plaines had the most shots given out at 165,126, then it was Tinley Park at 135,510, Forest Park at 123,667, South Holland at 71,346, River Grove at 60,239 and Matteson at 22,334, though the last site opened the latest on April 14.

All sites have seen demand for vaccines plummet, however, with River Grove falling the most at an 87.5% drop from its peak doses given in one day versus the doses given Sunday. Tinley Park also saw a substantial loss of interest, with an 81% difference between its peak daily doses and its Sunday doses.

A racial breakdown of people vaccinated at all Cook County Health locations, including but not limited to mass vaccination sites, shows 51% of individuals who got the shot at those places were white, while 19% were Latino, 13.9% were Black and 5.9% were Asian. Another 9.5% had an unknown race.

County data show that disparities remain in the suburbs. Thirty-eight percent of white residents and 50% of Asians have been fully vaccinated versus 25% of Black residents and 24% of Latinos, according to the county public health department. When adjusting for people who have at least one dose, the figures are: 47% of white residents, 67% of Asians, 33% of Black residents and 36% of Latinos. About 42.9% of suburban Cook County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To combat the inequalities, county officials in March identified 32 communities, mostly in the south and west suburbs, that face heightened poverty and barriers to health care, among other risk factors for COVID-19. Those areas have been blanketed with mobile and pop-up clinics, fixed vaccination sites, homebound appointments and media campaigns. A map of all events can be found on the My Shot Cook County website .

Chicago too is in a blitz of pop-up events, vaccine incentives and home visits, which Arwady said Tuesday is a “natural progression” after large-scale sites such as the United Center have served their use. But that means a greater challenge awaits public health officials.

We always knew at some point, as we got closer and more of the community got vaccinated, that we would need to shift our operations,” Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha said in a phone interview. “The demands of the community is what drives our response. … By shifting these resources, we’re going to be able to create more pop up sites and priority (points of dispensing) throughout the community.”

ayin@chicagotribune.com

